Five-star Tabish remembers father

KARACHI: Experienced fast bowler Tabish Khan has been terrific throughout his first-class career, spanning over almost two decades.

He took his wicket-tally to 573 when he claimed five wickets while representing Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) opener against defending champions Central Punjab here at the National Stadium on Sunday.

He is playing 129th game of his illustrious career. But the 36-year old right-armer has not been given a chance of representing Pakistan which is a huge disappointment for the Karachi-born pacer.

He broke into tears when he completed his 38th five-wicket haul here at the NSK on Sunday.

“Those close to me know the real reason behind my sadness. I lost my father last June and during sleep last night I was recalling that I used to give updates to him,” Tabish told a virtual news conference on Sunday.

“Whenever I used to take five wickets my father would call and appreciate my achievement. I could not play for Pakistan in his life. However, I have motivated myself and for achieving my dreams I will keep working hard to represent the elite side,” Tabish said.