LDA incentives for social sector

LAHORE:To ensure the provision of quality education and health facilities to the people, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has offered special incentives to the social sector in its new commercialization policy.

This was stated by Lahore Development Authority Vice Chairman SM Imran in a meeting on Sunday. Giving details of the concessions, he said that education and health institutions would be charged half commercialization fee as compared to other businesses and would be given a five per cent discount on a lump sum payment. He said that under the Land Use Rules 2020, setting up of institutions of higher education and hospitals in the agricultural zone had also been permitted to promote educational activities and encourage institutions providing medical treatment to citizens.

He said that the policy of annual commercialization of properties would be phased out by 2024. Therefore, institutions associated with education and health sectors should take advantage of the opportunity and avail the facility of permanent commercialization. He said that daycare centres could now be built on a 10 marla piece of land, while primary school and high school could be established on one kanal and four kanals of land respectively. Similarly, a dispensary could be made on five marla land while a polyclinic or a hospital could be built on two kanals of land.