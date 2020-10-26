Man murdered for ‘honour’

LAHORE:A man was stabbed to death in the name of ‘honour’ in the Badami Bagh area on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Sultan Ahmed. He hailed from Toba Tek Singh. He had been working at a godown in the Badami Bagh area for the last five years. The victim had been murdered by one Amjad in the name of ‘honour, police said. The body was removed to morgue.

Elite Force: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that Elite Force is one of the best forces of the world and its every official is the pride of Punjab Police. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at Dolphin Headquarters at Walton.

Ashfaq Khan said that Elite Police was a professional force and no compromise will be made on refresher courses and fitness of Elite Force. He said that the duties of the personnel should be changed every month.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan commended Iqbal Town Dolphin team No. 88 and PRU Team No. 96 for apprehending dacoits and gave away commendatory certificates to them. He also distributed commendatory certificates among the soldiers of Sadr Division Dolphin team No. 346.

held: DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said the Dolphin Squad should fulfil the expectations of the people with its excellent performances and help the citizens by adhering to the code of conduct.

The SP Dolphin said that Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit, in the last one week, arrested 53 accused involved in robbery and theft and recovered 14 motorcycles, 21 mobile phones and Rs 65,000 cash from their possession. He said that Dolphin and PRU responded to all 517 calls received on helpline 15. Around 30 persons involved in wheelie, one person involved in fireworks and seven persons involved in firing into the air were arrested.