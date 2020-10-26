Opp should stop dreaming of toppling govt: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has urged the opposition parties to stop dreaming of overthrowing the government in December-January.

He stated this while addressing a press conference on Corona Heroes’ Wall and Quran Garden at Governor’s House on Sunday. Tevta Chairman Ali Salman, Saad Ashraf from business community and others were also present.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar told the media the Corona Heroes’ Wall carries the names of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the doctors working on the frontline against corona, officials of defense agencies and police.

Responding to the media queries, he said Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz were also children for him. Only Bilawal Bhutto can explain why he did not participate in Quetta rally, he said. If the opposition wants to talk on the issues like inflation, governance and transparency in accountability, then there is room for negotiations, he said.

Muhammad Sarwar said that the opposition was not the main concern for the government at the moment. The issues of inflation and governance were challenges which the country needs to deal with. The country needs unity but the opposition is trying to create chaos but Pakistan cannot afford such situation.

The Punjab governor said that the opposition was not ready to talk about national issues. The opposition parties say the government of PTI should go home as it has completed two years, but the PTI government has a constitutional and democratic right to complete its term because the PML-N and PPP governments also completed their constitutional terms, he said. “We will complete our term, Insha Allah,” he added.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said, “We are not telling the opposition they should not hold rallies in spite of corona, because if we tell them so, the opposition will think that we are afraid of their rallies, but they themselves should be careful regarding the spread of coronavirus pandemic.”

He said the government was taking all possible steps to address the issues, including inflation. He was confident that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would rid the country of inflation as well as strengthen the country economically.