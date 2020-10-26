Past rulers neglected deprived segments of society: Buzdar

LAHORE:Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Managing Director Sardar Aun Abbas called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office.

The matters of mutual interests and welfare of deprived segment of society came under discussion during the meeting. It was also decided to set up almonry in each district of the province.

The CM directed monitoring of Pannahgahs and almonries and said the PTI government gave priority to the welfare of the have-nots. Helping the homeless and needy segment of society is the first responsibility of the state, he added.

According to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, basic facilities are being provided to the common man, said Usman Buzdar.

He said that pannahgahs had been set up throughout the province and free meal was being served there. He stated that quality food will also be provided to the deserving people through almonries in Lahore and other cities. The CM said that the rulers of the past focused on personal projection and neglected the deprived segment of society.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal and Punjab Bait-ul-Maal are performing outstandingly for the welfare of the poor. He assured the Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal of all possible administrative assistance in welfare schemes.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal MD Aun Abbas Bapi briefed the CM about the welfare schemes and said all possible measures were being taken to bring about change in the lives of destitute as helping the poor is a national and moral obligation.

