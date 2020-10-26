Sahulat bazaars fail to provide relief to people

LAHORE:The Sahulat bazaars established by the government to provide relief to the public from escalating inflation of food items and ensure sale of essential items at official rates have proved to be a political gimmick as public is not getting any relief from these bazaars.

Only a few selected items are being sold in the Sahulat bazaars. Moreover, a limited quantity of items could be purchased from there. For example, since the price of tomato reached a new high, a buyer can purchase half a kilo tomato. Similarly, the purchase limit for potato and onion is three kilo. Even the price lists are not implemented in the Sahulat bazaars which is actually creating inconvenience and further developing the public belief in the incompetence of the government.

During a survey conducted by The News at different Sahulat bazaars, open violations of the price list was found which proves the connivance of the district administration with the vendors or their incompetence. In Bhatta Chowk Sahulat Bazaar on Bedian Road, vendors were allowed to sell pomegranate and grapes at much higher rates than the official rates. Further, only a few vegetables were sold there. Green chili was not sold in any of Sahulat bazaars. Similarly, in Shadman and Wahdat Road Sahulat bazaars, violations of rate list were observed. Similar situation was observed in Makkah Colony and Gunj Bazzar Sahulat bazaars.

Besides the Sahulat bazaars, open violation of the price list was also witnessed across the City while the sellers did not have any fear of government officials. This exposed the weak writ of the government. At Moghalpura, sellers even asked the buyers to complain to the government as they refused to sell fruits and vegetables at officially-fixed rates. They said the government first should implement the price list at the wholesale level then ask them to follow the rate list.

On Sunday, the official price of live chicken was fixed at Rs166 per kg but it sold at Rs180 to Rs190 per kg. Chicken meat rate was fixed at Rs241 per kg but it sold at Rs280 to Rs300 per kg.

The price of new A-grade potato, soft skin, was unchanged at Rs Rs70 to Rs75 per kg. B-grade potato rate was fixed Rs64 to Rs69 per kg but it sold at Rs100 per kg. Potato, sugar free, price was increased by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs57 to Rs61 per kg, but it was sold at Rs75 to Rs80 per kg. Potato, store, price was fixed at Rs43 to Rs46 per kg, and it was sold at Rs75 to Rs80 per kg.

The price of A-grade onion increased by Re1 per kg and fixed at Rs57 to Rs61 per kg, but it was sold at Rs70 to Rs80 per kg. B-grade onion rate was fixed at Rs50 to Rs53 per kg and C-grade at Rs45 to Rs48 per kg, but B and C grade mixed onion was sold at Rs60 kg.

The price of tomato, A-grade, was increased by Rs40 per kg and fixed at Rs145 to Rs150 per kg, but it was sold at Rs240 kg. B-grade tomato rate was raised by Rs38 per kg and fixed at Rs135 to Rs140 per kg and C-grade at Rs125 to Rs130 per kg but B and C quality mixed tomato was sold at Rs160 to Rs200 per kg.

The price of garlic, local, was unchanged at Rs250 to Rs255 per kg, but sold at Rs280 to Rs300 per kg. Chinese garlic rate was raised by Rs8 per kg and fixed at Rs153 to Rs158 per kg, but sold at Rs180 to Rs200 per kg. Ginger, Chinese, rate was unchanged at Rs390 to Rs400 per kg, Thailand garlic rate was increased by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs 310 to Rs320 per kg, but Thai variety was sold at Rs400 to Rs500 per kg. Cucumber, farm, price was raised by Rs3 per kg and fixed at Rs 65 to Rs67 per kg, but it was sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg. Cucumber, local, rate was unchanged at Rs75 to Rs78 per kg, but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg.

Brinjal price was reduced by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs28 to Rs30 per kg, but sold at Rs30 to Rs40 per kg.

Bitter gourd rate was reduced by Rs 19 per kg and fixed at Rs52 to Rs54 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 kg.

Spinach price was reduced by Rs 7 per kg and fixed at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg, but sold at Rs40 per kg.

Zucchini, local, rate was unchanged at Rs100 to Rs104 per kg, but sold at Rs160 per kg.

The official price of lemon, local, was not issued but it was sold at Rs300 per kg. Lemon, Chinese, rate was reduced by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs67 to Rs70 per kg, but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg.

Pumpkin rate was increased by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs42 to Rs44 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg.

Lady finger rate was increased by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs73 to Rs76 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

Luffa price was increased by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs62 to Rs64 per kg, but sold at Rs80 per kg.

Arum rate was reduced by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs95 to Rs99 per kg, but sold at Rs140 per kg.

Green chili, A-grade, price was further increased by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs160 to Rs166 per kg, but sold at Rs240 per kg. B-grade green chili rate was increased by Rs15 per kg and fixed at Rs135 to Rs140 per kg, but sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Capsicum price was increased by Rs8 per kg and fixed at Rs222 to Rs230 per kg, but sold at Rs300 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was raised by Rs17 by per kg and fixed at Rs 75 to Rs74 per kg, but sold at Rs80 per kg. Cabbage rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs75 to Rs78 per kg, but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg.

The price of pea was raised by Rs31 per kg and fixed at Rs230 to Rs238 per kg, but sold at Rs300 per kg.

Carrot, Chinese, price was increased by Rs20 per kg and fixed at Rs156 to Rs162 per kg, but sold at Rs 200 per kg. Carrot, local, rate was increased by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs55 to Rs57 per kg, but sold at Rs80 per kg.

Coriander rate was reduced by Rs30 per kg and fixed at Rs55 to Rs60 per kg, but sold at Rs200 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) rate was cut by Rs29 per kg and fixed at Rs52 to Rs54 per kg, but sold at Rs80 per kg.

Turnip rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs55 to Rs57 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg.

Radish rate was increased by Rs2 per kg and fixed at Rs42 to Rs44 per kg, but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg.

Beetroot rate was fixed at Rs30 to Rs35 to per kg, but sold at Rs80 per kg.

Sweet potato rate was fixed at Rs60 to Rs62 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg.

The prices of different varieties of apple were fixed at Rs66 to Rs115 per kg, but B-grade sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs120 to Rs150 per kg.

The price of Banana, A-category, was fixed at Rs72 to Rs75 per dozen, but was not available. B-category banana rate was fixed at Rs47 to Rs50 per dozen, but mixed sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per dozen. C-category banana rate was fixed at Rs37 to Rs40 per dozen, but sold at Rs40 to Rs50 per dozen.

Papaya rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, but sold at Rs150 to Rs200 per kg.

Grape fruit rate was fixed at Rs14 to Rs15 per piece, but sold at Rs15 to Rs25 per piece.

Plump rate was fixed at Rs165 to Rs170 per kg, but sold at Rs 400 per kg.

Cantaloupe (garma) rate was fixed at Rs63 to Rs65 per kg, but sold at Rs120 to Rs150 per kg.

Grapes, Sunderkhani, rate was increased by Rs5 per kg and fixed at Rs240 to Rs245 per kg, but sold at Rs300 to Rs320 per kg. Grapes, Gola, rate was raised by Rs45 per kg and fixed at Rs160 to Rs165 per kg, but sold at Rs240 per kg. Grapes, Tofi, rate was increased by Rs10 per kg and fixed at Rs160 to Rs165 per kg, but sold at Rs200 per kg. Grapes, black, rate was sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Peer was fixed at Rs97 to Rs100 per kg, but sold at Rs120 to 140 per kg.

Price of pomegranate, local, was not fixed but sold at Rs250 per kg. Bedana pomegranate rate remained unchanged at Rs275 to Rs280 per kg, but sold at Rs400 per kg, Kandhari rate was fixed at Rs135 to Rs140 per kg, but sold at Rs150 to Rs180 per kg.

Guava rate was raised by Rs4 per kg and fixed at Rs65 to Rs68 per kg, but sold at Rs80 to Rs120 per kg.

Persimmon was unchanged at Rs77 to Rs80 per kg, but sold at Rs 80 to Rs100 per kg.