Man kills son

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man allegedly shot dead his young son in Awan village in the limits of Bandkorai Police Station here on Sunday.
The police said that one Aflatoon strangulated his son Muhammad Asif before shooting him dead with a rifle.
Soon after the incident, the Bandkorai police reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.