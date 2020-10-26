Girl drowns while taking selfie

MANSEHRA: A young tourist girl drowned after she fell into the Kunhar River in Kaghan valley while taking a selfie.

“The local divers rescued the girl from the river and shifted her to the nearby hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, Ghulam Mustaf, the SHO Kaghan Police Station, told reporters.

Rimsha, 16, was on a recreational trip to Kaghan valley along with her family from Lahore and

fell into the Kunhar River while making a selfie.

The local shifted her to a local hospital where doctors pronounced her

dead.

The body of Muhammad Hussain, who had drowned in Indus River in Thakot area last week, couldn’t be fished out as yet.

Steps to preserve beauty of Kaghan valley hailed

The people of Kaghan have welcomed the steps taken by the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) to preserve the natural beauty and environment of the valley.

“We welcome the halting of the abrupt constructions and ban on fishing and such other steps being taken by the KDA to preserve the natural essence of the Kaghan valley,” Naveed Khalil, a local, told reporters after a meeting with KDA officials in Naran on Sunday. A group of people mostly youngsters led by Khalil met with the official of KDA and assured them of their support in preserving the beauty of the valley.

He said that because of the abrupt and unapproved constructions of the commercial buildings alongside the Kunhar River and Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, the valley was adversely affected by the pollution and its natural beauty was being destroyed. “The KDA should provide alternative employment opportunities to those affected by the ban on the fishing of trout in Kunhar River and local lakes,” said Mr Khalil.

“The KDA should remove constructions along with Lake Saiful Muluk and end the dumping ground near Naran in order to preserve the essence of the valley,” said another local, Rustam Mir.

The officials of the KDA assured the locals that they would raise their demands with the high-ups in the larger public interest.

Three die in road accident

Three persons, including a man and his wife, were killed and three persons injured in a road mishap here on Sunday.

The car, carrying a family, was on its way to Baffa area of Mansehra from Peshawar when it rammed into the boundary wall on motorway interchange at Pano Dehrai.

The officials of the Rescue 1122 rushed on the scene and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital

where doctors pronounced Zakir Hussain and his wife Ajaib Sultana dead.

The three other injured were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad. “The family was on the way back after attending a wedding ceremony and unfortunately met the tragic accident,” Amir Khadam, a spokesman for Rescue 1122, said.