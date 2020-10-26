Threats: Politicians issued advisory to enhance security

PESHAWAR: A number of political figures in the provincial capital and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been issued advisory to take measures for their security in the wake of recent threats by the terrorists.

A source said that many political figures from the ruling and opposition parties have been issued advisory by the KP Police to enhance security of their houses, hujras, offices and also restrict their unnecessary movements. The advisory asked the politician to avoid gatherings following threat alerts that terrorist can target political gatherings. The source said the politicians were asked to arrange closed-circuit television cameras at proper places in their houses, hujras and offices.

They were also given contact numbers of police officers in their areas in case of any emergency. The security has already been upgraded after a fresh threat alert issued to government and law-enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan about possible terrorist attacks, targeting religious and political figures and public places. An official confirmed fresh threat alerts, saying measures had been taken to upgrade security. “The National Counter-Terrorism Authority has issued a fresh threat alert to police and law enforcement agencies in all the provinces, especially KP and Balochistan, asking for upgraded security measures.

The threat alert says that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has planned to carry out large scale terrorist attacks in Peshawar and Quetta, targeting political and religious leadership,” a source quoted from a threat alert issued on Thursday.

The source said the letter mentioned that the terrorist have planned attacks including the assassination of high-profile political personalities through suicide bombings and blasts.