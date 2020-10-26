The use of unlicensed guns in Peshawar is increasing at an unprecedented pace. The gun is used to settle as trivial issues as a dispute over the return of a nominal loan amount – which may be as little as Rs100 – or a dispute between a customer and a shopkeeper. A husband once shot at his wife because she didn’t warm his meals.

When FIRs are registered, there is no mention of the fact that the gun was licensed or not. It seems that almost every man in the city carries a gun with him. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government needs to take steps to deal with the people who possess unlicensed weapons.

Sayed GB Shah Bokhari

Peshawar