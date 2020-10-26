Solidarity with Kashmiris: Pakistan to observe October 27 as Black Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will observe October 27 as ”Black Day” at national and international level to express solidarity with the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On October 27, 1947, the sufferings of Kashmiri people commenced with the landing of Indian troops in Jammu and Kashmir which has been increased manifold after New Delhi suspended the special status of IIOJK through revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5. The government has chalked out a comprehensive programme to observe the day in befitting manner.

All the provincial governments have also planned different activities. Public gatherings, rallies, walks and protest demonstrations would be arranged at district and Tehsil level across the country including AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, following the COVID SoPs. Photo exhibition will also be arranged to highlight human rights abuses.