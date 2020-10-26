Commissioner says work on Malir Expressway to start soon

Karachi Commissioner Sohail Rajput has said that the government might consider forming a separate authority for the development of infrastructure in Korangi Industrial Area.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at a reception given by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) at their office. KATI President Salimuzaman, Zubair Chhaya and other office-bearers and industrialists were present on the occasion.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner Office, Rajput said the provincial government was making all-out efforts to resolve the civic issues, including those related to the infrastructure of various industrial areas of the city.

The commissioner also assured the industrialists that the construction work on the Malir Expressway would be initiated soon. Rajput said development works were being carried out under the supervision of the Korangi Industrial Trading Estate (KITE) with funds worth Rs1.05 million provided by the Sindh government on directives of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Sindh government, he assured, would continue its efforts to improve the infrastructure in Korangi Industrial Area and would consider the KATI’s suggestion regarding the formation of a separate authority for the development of the industrial area. The commissioner visited sites of projects completed by KITE and was satisfied with the performance of the trading estate.