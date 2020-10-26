To be a patriot in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While talking to the media, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said, “I wanted to know who distributes certificate of patriotism so that I can apply for one?”
I would also like to know which department is appointed for the distribution of these certificates. It seems that a large number of people will have to apply for these certificates.
Asif Murad Umrani
Karachi