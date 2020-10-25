‘PTI’s one-page claim wrong’

PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said one-page claim of the PTI has now come to an end and the page has been turned over.

“We are well aware of the concerns of the government spokespersons. Why the mastermind of Karachi incident had been silent for five days. The Karachi incident and Justice Faez Isa reference have caused embarrassment for Pakistan all over the world. After the decision of Justice Faez Isa reference, President and Law Minister lost moral legitimacy to remain in office,” she said. PML-N spokesman Azma Bukhari said Imran Khan was now shedding crocodile tears to get an NRO. He left his spokespersons to target PDM but they will flee very soon. As January approaches, the government's worries and anxieties are mounting. Imran Niazi begins packing, she said.—