Maryam celebrates birthday onboard Lahore-Quetta flight

QUETTA: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday celebrated her birthday along with her spouse Captain Safdar and other party workers on her flight from Lahore to Quetta – where she is heading to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally.

According to details, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and other party workers, including Azma Bukhari and Mirza Javed also joined their leader in her celebrations.

Maryam cut the cake while others sang a birthday song for her in chorus.

“Extremely humbled and thankful for the love and affection. Someone brought the cake onboard to celebrate my upcoming birthday. It’s gestures like these that make it all so worthwhile. Alhamdolillah. God bless you all,” Maryam wrote on Twitter. She was born on October 28, 1973, in Lahore.