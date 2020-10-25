No Shia-Sunni conflict in country, says Mossavi

ISLAMABAD: Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and head of Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that proscribed organisations must be banned practically rather than banning mere names as otherwise, institutions like FATF will keep asking to do more, says a press release.

Muslim countries must stop begging from colonial powers as it will force them to accept Israel also. Geographical borders do exist among Muslims, however, there exist no ideological borders among them.

No power can disintegrate Shias and Sunnis. Proscribed organisations have to be eradicated ultimately, government must fulfill its responsibilities. By celebrating Jashan-e-Mukhtar on 9th Rabi ul Awal, and Meelad-ul-Nabi from 12 to 17th Rabi-ul-Awal as Hafta-e-Wahdat-o -Akhuwat, Shia-Sunni brothers must demonstrate complete unity and solidarity.