Pak-China technical and vocational institute shows progress

GWADAR: As the first teaching building of the Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCTVI) topped out a couple of days back, the project demonstrated major progress which would herald the completion of the construction works and its scheduled delivery.

According to Gwadar Pro on Saturday, the China-supported construction project is undertaken by China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd. (CHEC).

The PCTVI, as a project supported by China, covers an area of about 7,350 square meters, with teaching buildings composed of classrooms, offices, and laboratories, training workshops, reading rooms, dormitories for both students and faculties, and other supporting rooms. The construction of the project commenced in January 2020 and was scheduled to be finished within about 20 months.

“With the unique geographical location of Gwadar and the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak combined, the project schedule is facing multiple hindrances, which ranges from the hardship in accessing the site on the part of the Chinese technicians, the delayed arrival of construction materials, the difficulty in recruiting Pakistani workers, and the anti-terrorist pressure,” according to Huang Jiehua, leader of the construction works.

He said that to continue the progress as expected, all the participating parties have been rising to the challenges with multiple endeavors.

Based on corresponding construction stages, regular epidemic control measures were compiled and updated, which include closed-off and grid management, daily body temperature measurements, and daily key area disinfections.