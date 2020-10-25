PPP leader demands resignation of Arif Alvi

Former Punjab Governor and PPP central leader Sardar Latif Khan Khosa has demanded resignation of President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Federal Minister Farogh Naseem and Prime Minister’s Adviser Shahzad Akber to submit resignation after the verdict of Justice Qaiz Faiz Essa.

Addressing a press conference at PPP Punjab Secretariat on Saturday, Sardar Latif Khosa said the reference against Qazi Faiz Essa was a suicide attack on the judiciary. He said this was tantamount to treason and these government figures should be tried under Article 6. He said through this reference, an attempt was made to demolish a pillar of state.

Milad procession

Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated in Township with enthusiasm, devotion and respect.

The central procession will be held on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal at 8am from Jamia Masjid Al-Madina Township.

A meeting of central Milad committee was chaired by chairman Sheikh Naseer Ahmed. Scholars and members of the mosque committee and other organisations were present In the meeting. Allama Ghulam Shabbir Farooqi, Sheikh Ghulam Mustafa, Sufi Rana Muhammad Shafiq Qamar, Muhammad Sarfraz Khan, Master Asghar Siddiqui, Maulana Shafiq Natiq, Mufti Rasool Baksh, Pir Syed Shahwar, Allama Syed Iftikhar, Ahmed Shah Bukhari and other attended the meeting.