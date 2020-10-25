Cop kills Wasa official over house rent

LAHORE : A sub-inspector killed sub-engineer of Wasa Jubilee Town and injured his brother over dispute of house rent in the Kahna police limits on Saturday.

Police removed the body to morgue and the injured victim to hospital. The deceased has been identified as Namtas Azam and his injured brother as Rohail Azam.

Police said both brothers were living in the house of SI Malik Mujahid Manzoor on rent in Audit and Accounts Society. The landowner wanted to get his house vacated while there was also dispute of dues clearance. On the day of the incident, they exchanged harsh words. The cop, who is deputed in Chung Training Centre, whipped out a weapon and opened straight firing. As a result, both brothers suffered injuries. Rescue 1122 reached the scene and declared Namtas as dead and removed the injured victim to hospital. The accused person fled the scene. Police reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. Further investigation is underway.

PSCA to take action against smoky vehicles: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has decided to take stern action against the vehicles causing environmental pollution.

Following the orders of Lahore High Court, PSCA will issue e-challans for smoke-emitting vehicles. The smoky vehicles would be fined up to Rs 2,000 and impounded for three days. The entry and exits points of Lahore, busy and important roads will also be monitored with the PSCA cameras.

The PSCA, Environment Department and City Traffic Police will work together and launch joint operations against the smoke-emitting vehicles. The PSCA will also provide photographs of the emitting vehicles to the Environment Department.

A member of the Environmental Protection Department will be on duty at the PPIC III Centre. The authority will identify the vehicles emitting smoke on the roads and the City Traffic Police will take action against them.

According to a spokesperson for PSCA, the authority will also raise awareness about environmental pollution and smog on the social media.

IG takes notice: The inspector general of police Punjab has taken notice of three different incidents occurred in the province, including the provincial capital.

IG directed the CCPO Lahore and RPO Gujranwala to submit reports regarding the incidents in which a cop killed his tenant in Lahore and a citizen died in police custody due to torture at Morr Eminabad, Gujranwala, respectively. He directed both the officers to take departmental and legal action against the accused cops. He also directed the RPO Rawalpindi to submit a report regarding the killings of two brothers in Rawalpindi and arrest the culprits involved in the double murder.