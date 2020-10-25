Former PU VC, six others summoned in illegal hiring case

LAHORE : An accountability court Saturday summoned Punjab University’s former vice-chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran and six others in the university’s illegal appointment reference on November 11.

The charges are likely to be framed against them on next hearing. Former VC and other accused persons marked their attendance before the court. In the case, the NAB accused Mujahid Kamran and others of recruiting 454 people against the rules and regulations and awarding scholarships to blue-eyed persons.

The NAB Lahore had arrested Punjab University’s former VC Dr Mujahid Kamran and four former registrars in connection with alleged illegal appointments to grade 17 and above.

The other arrested persons included former registrars of Punjab University Dr Aurangzeb Alamgir, Dr Liaqat Ali, Dr Raas Masood and Dr Amin Athar as well as additional registrar Dr Kamran Abid.

Later, the arrested accused had secured bails from the Lahore High Court.

The NAB had initiated an inquiry into the alleged illegal appointments on the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC) after a complaint was moved by Muhammad Rafique Alvi, a former varsity student.

The complaint forwarded to the NAB through an LHC judgment on 27 October, 2016, levelled a series of allegations.

It said the former VC allegedly in connivance with the former registrars had made 550 illegal appointments in the university in grade 17, 18 and 19 from 2013 to 2016.

The appointments were made on a contract basis and were renewed after the expiry of the contract and a majority of them was regularised later in phases.

As per the complainant, Kamran used emergency powers for the alleged illegal appointments.

However, as per the judgment of Lahore High Court Judge Allah Nawaz, emergency powers are defined as war, natural calamity or in case a meeting of syndicate could not take place physically.

Ashiana Housing case hearing adjourned: An accountability court adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Housing reference until October 26 and summoned more prosecution witnesses for the next hearing.

Jail authorities produced Lahore Ddevelopment Authority’s former DG Ahad Cheema and co-accused Shahid Shafique before the court. Moreover, advocate Nawaz marked the attendance on behalf of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.

The court also extended two-day judicial remand of Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafique.

The NAB had filed a reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani and others.