Govt increases wheat quota for flour mills

LAHORE : The Punjab Food Department has increased the quota of government wheat for flour mills from 17,500 to 20,000 metric tons per day to ensure abundant availability of flour at fixed rates across the province.

This was stated in a briefing during the daily-review meeting on price control chaired by the Punjab chief secretary here on Saturday.

The meeting discussed the prices and availability of essential commodities including flour and sugar in Sahulat bazaars and open market.

The chief secretary directed the officers to keep a close watch on the prices of eatables as well as their quality and supply.

He said that the wheat quota for flour mills has been increased for the availability of the abundant quantity of flour in the market and in this regard, the deputy commissioners should keep the Food Department informed about the demand of their districts.

The chief secretary said that as per the directions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, there would be no shortage of food items, especially flour and sugar, in the market. He said as soon as imported sugar is available, its supply to the Sahulat bazaars and market would immediately begin. He mentioned that the number of Sahulat bazaars is being increased to provide maximum relief to the common man. The meeting was attended by the additional chief secretary (South Punjab), secretary food, the heads of Urban Unit, and PITB, commissioner Lahore, director food Punjab, and special secretary Agriculture Marketing. The divisional commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, and DPOs participated via video link.