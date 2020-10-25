Six more dengue cases

LAHORE : As many as six more patients has been confirmed positive of dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 172 in the current year, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

Five patients were confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore and one in Khushab. As many as eight dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever occurred in Punjab in the current year. The districts of Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.

Lahore and Rawalpindi districts registered 54 and 16 confirmed cases of dengue virus, respectively, in the province. Islamabad registered 30 confirmed cases of dengue virus. The dengue larvae were found in 4,080 houses in Lahore and 1,328 houses in Rawalpindi in the last one week. Presence of dengue larvae was found at 187 outdoor spots in Lahore, 136 outdoor places in Faisalabad and 118 outdoor spots in Rawalpindi in the last one week.