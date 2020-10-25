Two brothers found dead in Mandra

Rawalpindi : Two brothers reportedly in their mid-twenties were shot-dead in the limits of Mandra police station here on Saturday.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that Muhammad Ali Shan and Muhammad Nabeel visited their friend in Mandra and later their bodies were found in the morning.

CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis taking notice of the incident sought report of the killings from SP (Sadar) Ziadudin Ahmed.

Following the incident, SP (Sadar) SDPO Gujar Khan and SHO Mandra police station reached at the crime scene and cordoned off the area to collect evidences.

Police also shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem. As per preliminary investigation, both the youth were in their mid twenties and were real brothers who visited Mandra on Friday night to the house of their friend and were reportedly shot dead.

SP (Sadar) said that case is being registered and police investigations will be made from all perspectives. He said that the culprits will be traced soon and will be taken to task for this henious murders.

Meanwhile Banni Police station making crackdown against criminals and outlaws arrested a bike lifters named Rashid and also recovered eight motorcycles on information of the detainee culprit.

SHO Bani Police station revealed that detainee culprit Rashid used to lift bikes from the area of Banni Police station and city police station.

He said police has been carrying out action against the bike lifters gang. SHO Banni Police station said police also making raids on tip of information of the detainee culprit to held his other aides and facilitators.

While Rawalpindi police making crackdown against elements making aerial firing and fireworks held five culprits.