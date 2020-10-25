Karachi top cop tests positive for Covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon went on leave on Saturday after he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
The additional inspector general of police quarantined himself at his home after he tested positive for the viral disease. Criminal Investigation Agency DIG Arif Hanif has been given additional charge as Karachiâ€™s additional IGP.