Control prices

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan, the country is facing crucial challenges of poverty, inflation and illiteracy. The countrywide lockdown added more problems to a country which was already struggling to deal with the economic crisis. At present, prices of almost every commodity is touching the sky. From medicines and petroleum products to fruit and vegetables and sugar, everything is out of the common man’s reach. Single-income poor households cannot eat potatoes two times a day – potatoes are being sold at Rs50 per kg. Also, eggs which are a relatively cheaper food item cost around Rs200 for a dozen. Daily wagers and labourers who earn between Rs400 and Rs500 on a daily basis cannot buy food items.

The government should take immediate action to provide some relief to the poor. The prices of vegetable and other food items should be brought down. The government should tackle the issue of rising inflation so that households can meet their monthly expenses with ease.

Imtiaz Essa Halepoto

Jamshoro

End poverty

Millions of people have been pushed below the poverty line due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has speculated that the country will continue to see a sharp increase in poverty rate. How will the people survive this economic crisis?

It seems that our government is doing nothing to deal with this important issue. It is getting difficult for the people to pay utility bills or buy food items. The government should make proper strategies to control inflation. It should at least reduce the prices of food items.

Ganji Naeem

Turbat