Sun Oct 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2020

Woman killed for ‘honour’

Peshawar

NOWSHERA: A woman was shot dead by the members of her in-law family in Amannagri area in Nowshera district, police said on Saturday. The police said that Farhat Noor had married to one Saifullah, a resident of Amannagri area in Nabi Banda, and had two children. They said the family members had a suspect that the slain woman had illicit relationship with one Muhammad Jehangir of the same village. Nasreen, mother of the slain woman, has nominated Saifullah, his brother Inamullah and father Bacha Gul for the killing of her daughter. The police have arrested Jehangir and started investigating the case. —Correspondent

