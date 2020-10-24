close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2020

Five of a family gunned down in Tank

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2020

TANK: Five members of a family, including three women, were killed when the rivals broke into their house in Hassankhel Koroona and opened indiscriminate fire on Friday, police officials said.

According to the police, one Attaullah was present in his house when their rivals broke into their house and opened indiscriminate fire on the inmates with automatic weapons, leaving Attaullah, his wife, his mother, his sister and his two-year old son killed on the spot.

The family belonged to the Bhittani tribe. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the scene and cordoned off the entire village to arrest the culprits. However, no arrest could be made.

