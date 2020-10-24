Three robbers arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Three robbers were arrested by Model Town CIA on Friday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Shafiq, Nawaz and Yaseen. Police also recovered Rs18 million, gold ornaments and dollars from them. They have confessed to committing various robbery bids in the houses in the provincial capital.