Sat Oct 24, 2020
October 24, 2020

Three robbers arrested

October 24, 2020

LAHORE: Three robbers were arrested by Model Town CIA on Friday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Shafiq, Nawaz and Yaseen. Police also recovered Rs18 million, gold ornaments and dollars from them. They have confessed to committing various robbery bids in the houses in the provincial capital.

