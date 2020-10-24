Police demand Rs30 million from Punjab finance dept for Zimbabwe series security

LAHORE: The Punjab Police have demanded Rs30 million to make security arrangements for the Pakistan-Zimbabwe cricket series scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The funds have been requested from the finance department for barbed wires, transport and food of security personnel. The IG Office will release funds after reviewing the summary. The Punjab Police will claim payment of expenses from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the series.

Reports stated that the police were granted less than fifty percent of the total expenses which the department bore during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Pakistan-Bangladesh series.

Matches against Zimbabwe were originally planned to be split between Multan and Rawalpindi, with the ODI series to be staged in the former and the T20I in latter.

Sources said that the PCB was asked to pay Rs200 million by Multan’s district government as “administrative expenses”, at which the PCB decided to move the ODI series to Lahore.