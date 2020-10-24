Non-bailable warrants for ex-CEO TDAP

KARACHI: A federal court has issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Trade Development Authority of Pakistanâ€™s former chief executive officer Tariq Iqbal Puri in multi-billion rupeesâ€™ corruption scam.

The special anti-corruption court Karachiâ€™s judge Mahboob Ali Dayo ordered the Federal Investigation Agency to arrest Puri and present him in the court on Saturday (today) without fail.

Puri, TDAPâ€™s former director-general Abdul Kareem Daudpota, former secretary Javed Anwar Khan, private person Faisal Siddique Khan and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani were indicted by this court in 2017 for committing corruption to the tune of Rs70 billion.

According to the prosecution, Gilani, Daudpota and some other senior officials of the authority were among many exporters and bank officials accused of embezzlement of export development funds. They defendants allegedly caused a great loss to the national exchequer through financial irregularities and bogus export claims on freight subsidies approved by the former PPP government for exporters.