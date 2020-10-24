Senate not to pass islands ordinance, says Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) parliamentary leader in Senate Sherry Rehman Friday said no government in the country ever witnessed such a downfall which had been experienced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government just because of its incompetence and incapability.

“The PTI government lost its credibility due to its own reasons, and no one else needed to do any such thing for it,” she said while talking to the media on Friday. Sherry questioned the silence of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Karachi episode, saying it seemed Prime Minister was absent from government affairs as he believed that running the government was not his responsibility.

She said putting pressure on the Sindh police was an attack on the Sindh police. “It was for the first time such a number of police officials got united for the department,” she added. The PPP senator said the PTI provincial legislators put pressure on the SHO [station house officer] to register an FIR [first information report], while the federal minister threatened that he would see how a case was not registered.

About the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Senator Sherry said dictatorial laws were passed by disgracing the parliament for FATF and if they failed to bring the country out of the grey list, they would be responsible for it.

She demanded withdrawal of the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance. “Sindh has given its stance on it through a resolution, rejecting the ordinance,” she said adding that the ordinance was also against the international environmental conventions.

She said the government should lay down the ordinance in the Senate. However, she added, the government was avoiding it, which cast shadows on its intentions. “We have submitted a resolution against the Ordinance on the very first day and we will disapprove the ordinance in the Senate,” she said.