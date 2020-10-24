Watch your language

The use of the unparliamentary language by politicians against rival politicians is becoming a new normal. Leaders of the opposition parties used derogatory words against the prime minister at the Gujranwala protest. The PM also adopted the same tone in his address to his Tiger Force in Islamabad.

The PDM is set to hold rallies in different cities. Only time will tell how the government will react to these protests. What is worrisome is the fact that we will soon see politicians using the same unparliamentary language to criticise their opponents. Hurling abuses against each other will lead to nowhere.

Both the opposition and the government need to make efforts to control the situation. The PM must take the lead and ensure that all criticism is met gracefully.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad