Man arrested for illegal arms despite licence

Shalimar police registered a fake case against a bona fide arms holder under The Punjab Arms Ordinance 1965, 13-2(a).

The victim Asif Sardar of Aman Park, Baghbanpura, along with his two friends, Ali Raza and Kaleem, was intercepted by four Dolphin Squad officials for checking at 3.15am on October 17, 2020. Asif produced the pistol along with a licence and permit which he had kept in a car in a concealed manner. The Dolphin officials let his friends go and asked him that he would have to go to Shalimar police station for the record verification. They took him to the police station and handed over him and his weapon, licence and permit to ASI Liaquat Ali. At around 7am, the ASI informed him that a case against him for carrying illegal weapon has been registered. According to the FIR, four Dolphin officials stopped a car on Chowk College Road at Shalimar for checking and recovered a pistol kept under the car seat. The car driver, Asif, failed to produce the arms licence and permit. Asif has raised the question what is the use of having arms licence, if police have to register similar false cases? He expressed his concern that the CCPO office did not respond to his complaint he tendered on Oct 22.

DSP transferred

DSP Investigation, RO CTD Sheikhupura, Muhammad Qamar Mumtaz, has transferred and directed to report to Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore, with immediate effect.—Correspondent