CTD cop dismissed over kidnapping

An officer of the Counter-Terrorism Department (COP) has been dismissed from service after being found guilty of kidnapping a citizen.

Sub-inspector (SI) Ejaz Ahmed of the CTD had been issued a show-cause notice after a complaint was filed by a citizen, Majid Ikhlaq, a resident of Nazimabad against him. The complainant said the SI and his party raided his house, snatched cash worth Rs25,000, a laptop, two gold chains and a mobile phone from him and took him away to an unidentified place.

A case at the Rizvia police station was lodged against him. However, on the fresh complaint of the citizen, a re-inquiry was ordered, during which the CTD operations SSP found that the raid conducted by the SI was mala fide. The cop submitted in his reply that the re-inquiry report could not be taken as a justification for holding him guilty as the CTD operations-I SSP had not called him to record his statement.

The SI was given a second chance to record his written statement before the enquiry officer but he denied that again which showed that he had nothing to say in his defence. His reply as well as the oral explanation were found unsatisfactory, after which he was dismissed from service.