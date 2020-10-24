Build trust

close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
October 24, 2020

The police force, under the most trying conditions, do excellent work in Pakistan. However, the most important thing that the police need to do is to work in partnership with the people of Pakistan. Here in the UK, the police and the public maintain a relationship of trust which is beneficial for everyone.

The relevant authorities need to increase the number of policemen. They should be out on patrol duties in pairs and must have the latest and high-tech gadgets for communication. Also, when they will build a relationship of trust, the people will be able to talk to them for any help.

Asad A Khan

London

