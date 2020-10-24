close
Sat Oct 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 24, 2020

Incomplete track

Newspost

 
October 24, 2020

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus track from Peshawar Mor to the new Islamabad airport is likely to face more delays. Even though the construction was started in 2017, the track hasn’t been completed to date. The authorities had earlier expressed that the reason for the delay in the project is lack of funds.

Once the track is completed, residents of the twin cities can easily reach the airport. The relevant authorities must ensure that the project is completed in a timely manner.

Nitasha Farooq

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost