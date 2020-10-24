Incomplete track

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus track from Peshawar Mor to the new Islamabad airport is likely to face more delays. Even though the construction was started in 2017, the track hasn’t been completed to date. The authorities had earlier expressed that the reason for the delay in the project is lack of funds.

Once the track is completed, residents of the twin cities can easily reach the airport. The relevant authorities must ensure that the project is completed in a timely manner.

Nitasha Farooq

Rawalpindi