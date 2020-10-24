Webinar on investment held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan offers an abundance of opportunities that are linked to the national challenges, a telecom sector official said on Friday.
In a message for budding entrepreneurs and investors, Jazz Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Aamir Ibrahim spoke at length about the digital ecosystem, financial access, the art of investing in Pakistan, the country’s scorecard in terms of ease of doing business, and the need for integrated technology.