Some world leaders have big stake in US election

JERUSALEM: While the world will be closely watching the US election, some countries will be watching more closely than others.

A number of world leaders have a personal stake in the outcome, with their fortunes depending heavily on the success – or failure – of President Donald Trump.Perhaps none has so much riding on a Trump victory as Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Here is a look at some of the other world leaders who have a big stake in the US election:

BRITAIN’S BORIS JOHNSON: For friendly relationship.

CHINA’S XI JINPING: For the Chinese leader, a second Trump term would bring a continuation of the bruising trade disputes, diplomatic jousting, and near-daily accusations against China on issues from human rights to the environment and the South China Sea.

INDIA’S NARENDRA MODI: The right-wing populist prime minister and Trump are known for a similar style of leadership deeply rooted in using nationalist sentiments. Critics say Trump has looked the other way while Modi carries out a Hindu nationalist agenda at the expense of Indian minorities. A victory could embolden Modi to continue his harshly criticized policies with little scrutiny from Washington.

GULF RULERS: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, were no big fans of the Obama administration. Their countries welcomed Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and the imposing of sanctions that have sent Iran’s economy into a freefall.

IRAN’S AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI: Iran’s supreme leader has suffered the equivalent of diplomatic whiplash between the Obama and Trump administrations.

THE PHILIPPINES’ RODRIGO DUTERTE: Duterte has nurtured friendly ties with the U. leader and even called on American Filipinos to vote for Trump. The tough-talking Duterte once said in a speech that Obama could “go to hell.”

BRAZIL’S JAIR BOLSONARO: Bolsonaro has consistently sought to curry Trump’s favor, and this week expressed his desire to see him win reelection.