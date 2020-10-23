SI among 8 booked for snatching accused from FIA

FAISALABAD: Madina Town police Thursday registered a case against eight accused, including a police sub-inspector, on charges of snatching an accused from FIA custody.

SI Rana Zahid and his accomplices allegedly snatched his brother ASI Rana Sajid from an FIA team. The ASI had been arrested by the FIA team on charges of uploading objectionable pictures of a woman and her husband on social media. A case was registered by the FIA Cyber Crime wing against ASI Rana Sajid.

Sahulat Bazaars: Two more Sahulat Bazaars were established in the district to provide wheat flour, sugar and other basic commodities to the masses at lower rates. Meanwhile, DC Muhammad Ali visited some Sahulat Bazaars and checked availability and quality of basic commodities. He also talked to visitors on the spot and inquired about the prices and quality of the items. He asked citizens to visit Sahulat Bazaars to buy groceries at discounted prices. With the addition of two new bazaars now 24 Sahulat Bazaars are operational in the district. Sahulat Bazaars are established at Riaz Shahid Chowk Islamnagar, Millat Road near Star Petroleum and CNG, Sir Syed Town Factory Area, Model Bazar Millat Road, Faizan Madina Chowk, Susan Road, Fawara Chowk People's Colony No 2, Iron Market D Type Colony Samundari Road, Kaleem Shaheed Park Narwala Road, Chatriwali Ground Jinnah Colony, Field Office No 14 Chak 202/RB Bhaiwala, Field Office No 41 Chack 203/RB Mananwala, Field Office No 36 Razaabad Baseline, Field Office No 20 Chak 204, District Council Library, Tehsil Saddar Municipal Committee Djikot near Police Station, Sasta Model Bazaar Jhang Road, Main Jhang Road Thikriwala and other areas.

FIA ARRESTS HYDRO ELECTRIC UNION CHAIRMAN: FIA Faisalabad Thursday arrested Wapda Hydro Electric Union Regional Chairman Sarfraz Ahmad Hundal on charges of tempering his service book and getting unjustifiable and illegal promotion and other lucrative incentives from the government by using unfair means and thus inflicting a colossal financial loss to government. The FIA team raided Chak 188/RB, Chak Jhumra and arrested Hundal and shifted him at undisclosed location for further investigation.