SHC restrains search committee from finalising names for FUUAST VC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained the search committee for the appointment of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) vice chancellor (VC) from finalising names of the VC till further orders.

The interim order came on a petition of Mohammad Ziauddin who sought a direction for the search committee to assess his candidature for the VC’s post.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that his client was eligible and qualified for the post of the FUUAST VC; however, his candidature was wrongly declined without calling him for an interview and the committee had discriminated against him by not hearing him as provided under the Article 10-A of the Constitution.

The counsel submitted that the respondents, search committee members, were bound to comply with the Section 24-A of the General Clause Act 1897.