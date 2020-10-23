Pakistani Papa John’s millionaire faces serious fraud inquiry

LONDON: Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed that it is investigating claims of fraud committed by Pakistani Papa John’s owner Raheel Chaudhary, exploiting Eat Out to Help Out scheme, including looking at the claims that company fraud was committed over several years, unknown to the franchise owner Papa John’s.

The HMRC investigation comes after pizza chain Papa John's said it is investigating serious allegations that taxpayer cash of around £250,000 was fraudulently claimed during the Eat Out to Help Out scheme by Papa John's franchisee Raheel Chaudhary whose family also owns a Papa John’s outlet in Lahore.

A spokesman of HMRC said: "It's our duty to protect taxpayers' money and we will not hesitate to act against those who attempt to break the rules. We have built checks into the Eat Out to Help Out scheme to prevent fraud and protect public money, and will check claims and take appropriate action to withhold or recover payments found to be dishonest or inaccurate. Anyone concerned that an establishment is abusing the scheme can report fraud to HMRC."

A source said that the HMRC is looking extensively at the case after evidence was passed about the alleged fraud. Papa John's GB Ltd has said it was investigating the allegations "thoroughly".