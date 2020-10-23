Dengue situation: Three more dengue patients confirmed in Punjab

LAHORE: Three more patients have been confirmed positive of dengue virus, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 164 in the current year so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Thursday.

Two patients were confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore and one in Gujrat. Seven dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever occurred in Punjab in the current year.

Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places. In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts registered maximum number of 49 and 16 confirmed cases of dengue virus, respectively. Islamabad, however, confirmed 30 cases of dengue virus.

The dengue larvae were found in 4,320 houses in Lahore and 1,485 houses in Rawalpindi in the last one week. The presence of dengue larvae was found at 232 outdoor spots in Lahore, 150 outdoor places in Faisalabad and 123 outdoor spots in Rawalpindi in the last one week.