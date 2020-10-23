Big educational campus planned in Karachi: Turkish CG

Turkish Consul General Tolga Ucak called on Karachi Commissioner Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput at his office to discuss matters of mutual interest.

According to a statement issued from the Commissioner Office on Thursday, the Turkish consul general said the Turkish Maarif International Foundation for Schools and Colleges had established 27 campuses in 10 cities of Pakistan, and six of the campuses had been established in Sindh and three in Karachi.

In Karachi, these schools had been established in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulsitan-e-Jauher and Clifton. Ucak said 1,400 students were getting education from Nursery to A levels in the schools. He said Pakistan had always been a top priority for the foundation to serve its brother nation.

The foundation, he said, would work for the promotion of education in Pakistan, and a large number of scholarships in Turkish universities would be provided. He said about 200 Pakistani students were availing scholarships in social sciences, commerce and medical educational qualification in private and government universities located in different cities of Turkey. The consul general said the foundation had allocated a big chunk of its total budget for the schools operating in Pakistan.

He said Turkey had made a plan to set up a big educational campus on a 7,000-square-metre area in Karachi for which the foundation was in search for suitable land. The proposed campus would be a noncommercial school with affordable fees and children from the middle class families would be admitted and 20 per cent deserving children would get education free of charge. Director Turkish Maarif International Foundation Harun KUCUKALADAGU and Additional Commissioner Karachi-I Asad Ali Khan were also present during the meeting.