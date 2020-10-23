Pak players, support staff enter bio-secure bubble

LAHORE: All Pakistan menâ€™s national teamâ€™s players and support staff assembled in Lahore were integrated into a bio-secure bubble at a hotel on Thursday after they tested negative for Covid-19.

The tests were conducted on Wednesday upon the squadâ€™s arrival at the hotel.

They will now start preparations for the three-match ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium with a training and practice session on Friday (today).

The ODI series will be played in Rawalpindi with the first match taking place on October 30. The Pakistan squad will travel to Rawalpindi from Lahore on October 26.