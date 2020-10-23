Journalists ask SC to provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Journalists demanded the release of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest on Thursday.

The protesters gathered outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to register anger at the incarceration. The media persons raised slogans to express anguish at the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release without any delay. Those who spoke on the occasion included Arshad Aziz Malik, Qaiser Khan, Gulzar Khan, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Farmanullah Jan, Amjad Safi, Ansar Abbas, Gohar Ali, Rizwan Sheikh, Nasreen Jabeen and others. They criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for targeting the Jang Media Group and its chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to bring them under pressure.

The speakers deplored that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been behind bars for the last 225 days on cooked-up charges. They said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB was biased and targeting the opposition political parties and the independent media. The protesters flayed the NAB for ignoring the huge scandals such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project because the PTI members were allegedly involved in these tainted practices. They requested the apex court to intervene in the matter and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been under detention since March 12 of this year.

MINGORA: The journalist fraternity here Thursday staged a protest against the arrest and illegal detention of The News, Daily Jang and Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a fake property case and demanded his immediate release.

Carrying banners and placards, the journalists gathered outside the Swat Press Club and chanted slogans against the government and called for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. Swat Union of journalists President Mahboob Ali Yousafzai, senior journalists, Nasir Alam, Niaz Ahmad Khan, Saeedur Rahman, Salim Ather, Subhanullah, Muhammad Zubair, Sheraz Khan, Haider Ali Jan, Akhtar Gul, Fazal Rahim Khan Pakistan and Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ-Dastor) senior vice-president Essa Khankhel also spoke on the occasion. “We condemn the arrest and demand immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman since we believe his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau and subsequent detention is illegal,” said Mahboob Ali Yousafzai.

They said that the incompetent rulers had started economic murder of the journalists by strangulating the media houses on one pretext or the other. The speakers said the government even cannot tolerate constructive criticism, adding that the rulers were acting on the whims of others. The journalist community of Swat Press Club vowed that they would remain steadfast, unite and continue their protests against the illegal detention of the editor-in-chief. Later, the media-men chanted full-throated slogans against the government and called for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. “Editor-in-chief is a symbol of media freedom and courage for all media workers. Illegal detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is aimed at silencing those voices, who are struggling for free and fair media,” said Ghulam Farooq, senior journalist and chief organiser Swat Press Club. “National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is trying to pressurize Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to drop his independent editorial policies. They will never succeed to meet their illegal goals,” said Shahzad Alam, president of the Swat Press Club.

MARDAN: The local journalists on Thursday staged a protest rally outside the Mardan Press Club against the arrest and illegal detention of The News, Daily Jang and Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his release.

Mardan Press Club President Lutfullah Lutaf, Vice-president Mohammad Yaqood, former general secretary Mohammad Riaz Mayar, Ashraf Khan and others led the protest rally. The protesting journalists, carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the government, chanted slogans against the government and demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They condemned the government for hatching conspiracies against the Jang Group. The speakers said that fake charges were framed against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year old property case Condemning the pressure tactics against the Jang Group, the journalists lamented that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been detained for the last 222 days and even denied bail in the case which was his right.

The speakers demanded the Supreme Court to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They vowed to uphold the media freedom at all costs. They criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for taking action against the opposition parties and the free media.