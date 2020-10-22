China praises Pakistan's stance on Xinjiang issues

BEIJING: China appreciated Pakistan’s objective and just position on issues relating to Xinjiang. This was stated by a spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry Zhao Lijian at a news briefing.

In a recent interview, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf said Pakistani delegations visited Xinjiang and saw the real situation there. People of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang enjoy equal rights protected by law and lead happy lives. He also said Pakistan knew everything about Xinjiang and the Uyghurs is a non-issue. Zhao Lijian said the Pakistani side made a very good statement which shows that seeing is believing.