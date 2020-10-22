Police launch search operation

Rawalpindi : Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Wednesday launched a search operation in Haider Road and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SDPO Cantt conducted search operation in the area and searched 27 shops and three hotels while 47 persons were also interrogated.

Rawalpindi Police have arrested three accused allegedly involved in violation of Punjab Sound System Act.

Saddar Baroni Police conducted a raid at a marriage party in Khalid Colony, Chakri Road area and arrested Shah Zaib Ashfaq, Toqeer Akhtar and Saqib Ali for violating Amplifier Act.

He said, Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas were taking action in accordance with the law against violators of Punjab Sound Sytem (Regulation) Act 2015. The spokesman said, the FIRs are being registered against the rules violators under the Act.

Police in their ongoing drive against narcotics and anti-social elements conducted raids in different areas and arrested three accused besides recovering over three kilograms charras from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, in a raid, Morgah police arrested two drug peddlers namely Umair Khan and Muhammad Umair besides recovering 1260 and 1100 grams charras respectively from their possession.Bani police also held a drug peddler, Manzoor Ali and seized 1060 grams charras.