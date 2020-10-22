YDA stages protest demo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab, Multan chapter staged a protest in favour of their demands. According to a press release issued here Wednesday, YDA Chairman Dr Khizer Hayat said that the young doctors were demanding non-practicing allowance, key performance indicators, security legislation and risk allowance.