LG secy orders compiling data of all vaccinated children

Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah has sought the record of all children vaccinated in the province, and ordered compiling the data on a regular basis.

“Complete records of vaccines should be provided to private hospitals and dispensaries should be kept in accordance,” he said while presiding over a meeting on the Digital Birth Registration Project which is running in collaboration with the Sindh local government department and UNICEF.

The meeting was attended by officials of UNICEF, the health department and other departments concerned. According to a press statement issued by the local government department, Shah was informed that under the Digital Birth Registration Project, the process for registration of newborns would start immediately after the birth in different districts of Sindh and birth registration desks had also been established at different hospitals.

The registration software for every child born was linked to the central database of the National Database and Registration Authority, which would help the child in the future in obtaining official documents.