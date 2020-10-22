CTD registers case of bomb blast in Shireen Jinnah Colony

The Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department on Wednesday registered a case against unidentified persons a day after six people were injured in a bomb blast in Shireen Jinnah Colony.

An FIR No.147/20 under Sections 7 of the anti-terrorism act, Â¾ of the explosive act and 324 and 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered at the CTD Civil Lines on behalf of the state against unidentified suspects.

At least six people were wounded when a bomb blast occurred in Shireen Jinnah Colony on Tuesday afternoon. Responding to information, ambulances from welfare associations reached the scene and rushed the victims to hospitals for medical treatment.

Two of the injured, identified as 35-year-old Bashir and Tahir, 30, were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors termed their condition critical. The other four were taken to different hospitals and said to be out of danger.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, also arrived at the scene, cordoned it off and collected evidence. Experts from the bomb disposal squad also inspected the explosion site to determine the nature of the blast.

Later, police confirmed that it was not a cylinder explosion as no gas cylinder piece was found at the scene. They said it seemed the explosive material was fixed to a bicycle parked at a bus terminal in Shireen Jinnah Colony, and the bomb went off when a bus was passing through the gate. Four bus passengers were among the injured persons.

CDT in-charge Raja Umer Khattab had also visited the scene. Talking to media persons, he had said the bomb had been strapped to a bicycle and it contained ball bearings. The senior anti-terrorism police officer said he himself had escaped a similar bomb blast several years ago. He said that apparently, the terrorists who planted the bomb had no major target and they just wanted to create panic and fear.

According to the bomb disposal squadâ€™s initial report, nearly one kilogram of explosive was used in the locally made bomb attached with a three-metre safety time fuse and a non-electric detonator. The report said the bomb was a kind of a time bomb, containing ball bearings and other sharp objects made of iron, which were found at the scene.